Aldan says Perez will be a great asset to the CUC board

Posted on Dec 16 2022

Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan asked the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations to confirm Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ appointment of his chief of staff, Allen Perez, to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors.

Speaking at the Senate EAGI Committee’s confirmation hearing, Aldan said that Perez, who is a former CUC board member, is a proactive worker with extensive experience in public service and private sector.

“I’m confident that Mr. Perez will be a great asset in his new role if confirmed by this committee,” said the mayor, citing the appointee’s lengthy professional background and work experience.

As chief of staff for his administration, Aldan said that Perez is tasked with handling the overall operation and finances of the municipality and is heavily involved in many of their current and ongoing projects that are locally and federally funded.

He said that Perez’s professional experience will allow him to be an asset to the CUC board, contributing valuable ideas and insights to furthering the board’s goal, mission, and projects in addressing CUC’s most critical issues with implementing sustainable power sources and services that will benefit the CNMI.

Edwin P. Aldan

Perez said he served on the CUC board nearly 20 years ago during a time of rising fuel prices, cashflow problems and the introduction of the fuel service charge.

“Needless to say that I am familiar with working in an environment riddled with controversial and contentious issues,” he said.

Perez said that, as a former CUC board member, he is already familiar with many of the critical issues facing CUC today.

CUC board director Donald Browne testified in support of Perez’s confirmation. No one opposed his confirmation.

Last Nov. 28, Torres nominated Perez to the CUC board representing the Second Senatorial District, or Tinian and Aguiguan. If confirmed, Perez will serve a four-year term.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

