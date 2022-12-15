Favorites featured this Yuletide at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan

Good food and good company is what unforgettable memories are made of and this is exactly what the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is looking to create for its guests this holiday season.

The recently opened Resort is continuing a legacy of being the place where local families and friends gather together for special occasions, most especially during the holiday season.

At The Terrace, which is the Resort’s main dining facility, the culinary team has prepared a holiday spread that features international dishes alongside local favorites for its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner feasts.

Building on its reputation of featuring the best marinated and smoked meat and seafood, The Terrace’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Brunch and Dinner features local favorites that include a whole kahlua pig and smoked aged Certified Angus Beef tomahawk with truffle glaze. A wide variety of international dishes, including Mediterranean-inspired Spanish fried rice—”Paella Negra”—salmon in aspic, and for the kids, Pizza in Teglia will be some of the highlights of this Yuletide feast.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner buffets will be open from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. Dinner is $65 for adults and $25 for children between 4 to 11 years old. Christmas Day Brunch is open from 11am until 2pm and is $75 for adults and $25 for children between 4 to 11 years old.

For those who want to unwind while watching Saipan’s famed sunsets, the Mari Bar is hosting a holiday season happy hour. Patrons get a 25% discount on all beverages, daily from 5pm to 7pm. This is available until Dec. 30.

Reservations can be made by calling (670) 234-6414 or visit the Resort’s website at saipan.crowneplaza.com.

