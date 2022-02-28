Aleksenko, Chavez top aquathlon

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2022
Share

Isaiah Aleksenko, center, is all smiles after winning the men’s aquathlon of the 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run last Saturday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Youngsters Isaiah Aleksenko and Kaithlyn Chavez topped the run and swim portion of the 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run held along the Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Road Pathway and in the waters off Kilili Beach last Saturday.

Aleksenko was the first among the men to complete the 2.5-kilometer run, 1-kilometer swim, and 2.5-km run in 46:25. The Marianas High School student was followed by Jakey Deleon Guerrero and Michael Miller with times of 46:32 ad 49:04, respectively.

“The water was alrighty and the running route was pretty short so I liked it. I knew I would had a positive mindset that I would win this race,” said Aleksenko when asked about his thoughts on the two-sport race.

Chavez, meanwhile, was the first to cross the finish line among the women after clocking in at 53:44 to make it back-to-back wins in the event. Jennie Thompson came in second with a time of 58:20 with Lindsay Nash completing the Top 3 in 58:40.

Kaithlyn Chavez, center, won the women’s division of the the run and swim portion of the 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run last Saturday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“The running route was somewhat easy and I just ran fast so I could have a big lead. While the water route was alright. At first I couldn’t see because of my goggles so I had to stop swimming and fix it,” said Chavez about the aquathlon.

The Saipan International School student also said she didn’t really focus on topping the race when she joined.

“I just told myself to work hard and have fun. Turns out I got first place,” said Chavez, who dedicated her victory to her coaches and family.

A total of 28 multi-sport athletes took part in the run-swim-run segment of the 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run. The 10K run were topped by veteran runner Kosuke Sato (men) and Akiko Miller (women).

The 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run was organized by the Triathlon Association of the CNMI and sponsored by IT&E and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation. It was originally part of the group’s Road to Tagaman.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022
miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2022, 9:03 AM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:34 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune