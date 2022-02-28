Aleksenko, Chavez top aquathlon

Share











Youngsters Isaiah Aleksenko and Kaithlyn Chavez topped the run and swim portion of the 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run held along the Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Road Pathway and in the waters off Kilili Beach last Saturday.

Aleksenko was the first among the men to complete the 2.5-kilometer run, 1-kilometer swim, and 2.5-km run in 46:25. The Marianas High School student was followed by Jakey Deleon Guerrero and Michael Miller with times of 46:32 ad 49:04, respectively.

“The water was alrighty and the running route was pretty short so I liked it. I knew I would had a positive mindset that I would win this race,” said Aleksenko when asked about his thoughts on the two-sport race.

Chavez, meanwhile, was the first to cross the finish line among the women after clocking in at 53:44 to make it back-to-back wins in the event. Jennie Thompson came in second with a time of 58:20 with Lindsay Nash completing the Top 3 in 58:40.



“The running route was somewhat easy and I just ran fast so I could have a big lead. While the water route was alright. At first I couldn’t see because of my goggles so I had to stop swimming and fix it,” said Chavez about the aquathlon.

The Saipan International School student also said she didn’t really focus on topping the race when she joined.

“I just told myself to work hard and have fun. Turns out I got first place,” said Chavez, who dedicated her victory to her coaches and family.

A total of 28 multi-sport athletes took part in the run-swim-run segment of the 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run. The 10K run were topped by veteran runner Kosuke Sato (men) and Akiko Miller (women).

The 7th Saipan Aquathlon & 10K Pathway Run was organized by the Triathlon Association of the CNMI and sponsored by IT&E and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation. It was originally part of the group’s Road to Tagaman.