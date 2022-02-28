Taxi company sues ICE for allegedly causing car crash

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2022

Tag: ,
Share

A local taxi company operator and one of its drivers are suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the U.S. District Court for allegedly causing a car crash back in May 2019 that resulted in business loss as well as loss of wages for the plaintiffs.

Taxi driver Mohammed Mizanor Rahman and taxi operator Mohammed Habibur Rahman are suing ICE for negligence after one of its employees allegedly caused a car crash on May 14, 2019, along Middle Road.

The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Joseph Horey, is asking the court to grant them damages in the amount of $4,280 for Mizanor Rahman and $8,575.25 for Habibur Rahman.

According to the complaint, on or about May 14, 2019, Mizanor Rahman was driving a taxi in the southbound inner lane of Middle Road when the vehicle in front of him slowed down and came to a stop as its driver prepared to turn left into the parking lot of the DHL building.

When Mizanor Rahman stopped behind the turning vehicle, the taxi he was driving was hit from behind by another car that was allegedly being driven by an ICE officer.

“[The officer] owed a duty of reasonable care to other users of the highway, and he breached that duty by failing to keep a proper lookout or take reasonable avoidance action. His negligence proximately caused the collision, and such negligence is imputed to defendant,” Horey said.

Horey claims that his client, Mizanor Rahman, suffered lost wages, out-of-pocket expenses, emotional distress, and business loss, while Habibur Rahman suffered damages in the form of repair costs and business loss.

Horey said his client submitted their claims to ICE but both claims were rejected without explanation.

“On or about July 16, 2019, Mizanor submitted his claim, in the amount of $4,280, to ICE. On or about July 16, 2019, Habibur submitted his claim, in the amount of $8,575.25, to ICE. On Aug. 26, 2021, ICE rejected both plaintiffs’ claims without explanation,” Horey said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Court finds probable cause to try man accused of shooting car

Posted On Jan 21 2022
, By
0

$100K cash bail set for man accused of shooting car

Posted On Jan 14 2022
, By
0

Man faces murder raps for allegedly shooting ex’s car

Posted On Jan 11 2022
, By
0

Of 9 senators, only DeLeon Guerrero not leasing car using gov’t funds

Posted On Jan 03 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022
miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2022, 6:04 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:34 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune