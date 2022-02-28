Taxi company sues ICE for allegedly causing car crash

Share











A local taxi company operator and one of its drivers are suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the U.S. District Court for allegedly causing a car crash back in May 2019 that resulted in business loss as well as loss of wages for the plaintiffs.

Taxi driver Mohammed Mizanor Rahman and taxi operator Mohammed Habibur Rahman are suing ICE for negligence after one of its employees allegedly caused a car crash on May 14, 2019, along Middle Road.

The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Joseph Horey, is asking the court to grant them damages in the amount of $4,280 for Mizanor Rahman and $8,575.25 for Habibur Rahman.

According to the complaint, on or about May 14, 2019, Mizanor Rahman was driving a taxi in the southbound inner lane of Middle Road when the vehicle in front of him slowed down and came to a stop as its driver prepared to turn left into the parking lot of the DHL building.

When Mizanor Rahman stopped behind the turning vehicle, the taxi he was driving was hit from behind by another car that was allegedly being driven by an ICE officer.

“[The officer] owed a duty of reasonable care to other users of the highway, and he breached that duty by failing to keep a proper lookout or take reasonable avoidance action. His negligence proximately caused the collision, and such negligence is imputed to defendant,” Horey said.

Horey claims that his client, Mizanor Rahman, suffered lost wages, out-of-pocket expenses, emotional distress, and business loss, while Habibur Rahman suffered damages in the form of repair costs and business loss.

Horey said his client submitted their claims to ICE but both claims were rejected without explanation.

“On or about July 16, 2019, Mizanor submitted his claim, in the amount of $4,280, to ICE. On or about July 16, 2019, Habibur submitted his claim, in the amount of $8,575.25, to ICE. On Aug. 26, 2021, ICE rejected both plaintiffs’ claims without explanation,” Horey said.