Alex Yap to become Atkins Kroll’s new president; Tracy Guerrero appointed director of Operations

Posted on Jun 01 2022

Alex Yap and Tracy Guerrero

TAMUNING, Guam—Atkins Kroll Inc., an Inchcape company, announced yesterday that new senior executives will lead AK into the next phase of its strategic growth plan. Alex Yap will take over the role of president when current president Wendi Herring leaves at the end of the month. Herring has been with the company since January 2021 and was instrumental in launching the company’s global strategy into the business.

Yap is currently director of Retail Sales & Distribution for Borneo Motors, an Inchcape Company in Singapore. Beginning July 1 he will begin his role as president for Atkins Kroll Inc., overseeing Atkins Kroll Guam, Saipan, and Morrico Equipment. He will be based in Guam.

“I am pleased to welcome Alex to Atkins Kroll,” said Inchcape managing director for Asia Developing Markets Alex Hammett. “His more than 25 years of automotive experience will be integral to our operations as we continue to our accelerated growth plan in Guam and Micronesia.”

Yap currently oversees Toyota, Lexus, and Hino brands in Singapore. Throughout his career he has managed super luxury brands to include Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Jaguar Land Rover. He is a graduate of SIM Global Education’s Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Business Administration and holds a Master of Business Administration in International Management. He has completed a senior executive program in Business Management from the London Business School.

New director of Operations

AK also announced the appointment of Tracy Guerrero as director of Operations for Atkins Kroll Guam and Saipan. “Tracy is a well-respected businesswoman in our region,” said Herring. “Her innate knowledge of our industry and profound insights for the communities we serve will be integral to our growing operations.”

Guerrero was most recently the corporate controller for Triple J Saipan. She also served as the chief financial officer for Northern Marianas College. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration from California State University at Hayward. (Atkins Kroll)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




