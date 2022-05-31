CPA issues update on Saipan commuter terminal project

Share











The architectural/engineering design services for the planned new commuter terminal at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport are now substantially complete. The final plans and specifications are expected to be transmitted to the Commonwealth Ports Authority in early June and the project should be advertised shortly after.

This were learned yesterday in an update the CPA released about the project. In addition, the news release stated that the project’s A&E design services were performed by GHD and Construction Management Services have already been awarded to Hofschneider Engineering Corp.

The new facility will be approximately 19,000 square feet and will include four check-in counters and airline office spaces, a food and beverage concession space, a larger holding room, a larger baggage claim area, and space for U.S. Customs Border Protection processing. The new terminal will also include modern restrooms, adequate seating, and comply with American with Disabilities Act requirements. Construction of a new covered walkway from the commuter to the upper bus parking, which was also damaged by Typhoon Yutu, is also within the project’s scope.

CPA notified the public in May 2019 that it will demolish the previous commuter terminal so it could build a larger one to facilitate interisland travel between the islands of Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. The existing commuter was heavily damaged by Super Typhoon Yutu. (Saipan Tribune)