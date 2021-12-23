‘All divert funds will be used to improve Tinian airport’

The Commonwealth Ports Authority clarified yesterday that it will be using the entire $21 million divert lease proceeds to make improvements that would allow for direct international flights to Tinian, just not to the scale that people were dreaming about 20 years ago.

In response to concerns raised by a Tinian resident regarding CPA’s recent report about the decision to downscale its previous plans for the Tinian International Airport—made in conjunction with the Tinian leadership—CPA chair Kimberly Kong-Hinds said those funds will most definitely be used to improve the Tinian airport but not to the extent many on the island had envisioned.

“I’m not sure where in my statement gave the impression that CPA will not be using the divert proceeds to make improvements that would allow for direct international flights. To be clear, CPA will be expending all those funds for those purposes, just not to the scale that people were dreaming about 20 years ago. CPA did not make this decision on its own. It was in consultation with the Tinian leadership. Moreover, CPA cannot make plans based on a hope that someone is going to build a hotel. Policy decisions should be driven by data and the realities of the tourism industry,” she said.

Currently, King-Hinds said, CPA is in the process of building a fuel storage facility, upgrading the facility to incorporate federal requirements for Transportation Security Administration and Customs and Border Protection, and parking expansion.

“$21 million is not a lot of money when you’re talking about construction on Tinian. We’ve committed to building a fuel storage facility, upgrading the facility to incorporate federal requirements for TSA and CBP, and parking expansion, which is already ongoing. I’m not sure if $21 million is enough to do all that but that’s the focus in terms of priorities,” she said.

According to a previous statement from King-Hinds, she explained that it has long been the dream to build an airport on Tinian with infrastructure that can welcome international direct flights. However, she said the reality is that it just might not be possible right now because there aren’t enough rooms for accommodation due to military activities on the island.

Because of this, CPA, in collaboration with the Tinian leadership, is looking at adjusting its previous plans to downscale considerably and make investments that are aligned with the island’s reality, she said.

“The reality is, while these military activities are welcomed and can be beneficial economically, it’s not conducive to growing our local tourism industry. So, we are now looking at the master plan to make adjustments that would still allow for direct flights but not in the way people dreamed about 20 years ago,” King-Hinds said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
