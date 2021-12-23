Baseball national pool down to 36

Share











The training pool for the CNMI National Baseball Team for next year’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games is now down to 36 after national team manager Manny Sablan and national coaches Deron Flores and Gary Cruz cut 20 players from those trying out.

Making it to the second round of tryouts are Pat Alepuyu, Dennis Cabrera, Jerald Cabrera, Diego Camacho, Devyn Flores, Juan Iguel, Ben Jones Jr., Darion Jones, Byron Kaipat, A.J. Lizama, Poland Masaharu Jr., Franco Nakamura, John Peter Sablan, Nokki Saralu, Lorenzo Sebaklim, Nate Smith, Anthony Tenorio, Shane Yamada, Tyrone Omar, Joshua Jones, Jesus Iguel, Lamarc Iguel, Jordan Suel, Keoni Lizama, Brian Camacho, Nathan Camacho, Patrick Tenorio, Ze Lizama, Jose Lizama Jr., Jacob L. Babauta, Nate Guerrero, Angel Palacios, Eric Palacios, T.J. Cruz, Giovanni Mira, and T.J. Dela Cruz.

Sablan said trimming the national baseball team training pool from 56 to 36 was one of the toughest decisions of his coaching and managing career.

“Dec. 15 was the first cut and it wasn’t easy coming from me and the two coaches. To make that phone call to tell them that they’re cut was tough. We explained to them the process and thanked them for coming out. They were all OK and they understand. From the beginning we explained that probably a lot of you guys won’t be happy with the result but please don’t take it personally because I have nothing against you guys it’s just this is the first time ever we’re doing this tryout and making the cut,” he said.

Flores echoed Sablan’s feelings about making the difficult decision to cut the 20 players who have been training with the national pool the past couple of months.

“I told them, no hard feelings. If you’re in our shoes you will see how hard it was to cut it down. It just breaks my heart to make the cut.”

Cruz congratulated the 36 players that made the first cut and at the same time thanked the 20 players who worked with them.

“To the ones still trying out, good luck to you all. I know that everyone is fighting for their spot into this national team but the sad truth is, not everyone will be in it. So train on your off days from tryouts and it’ll show who really is committed and putting in the time to win their spot. Come to the tryouts ready and also with a positive attitude,” he said.

Sablan said sadly none of the four players from Tinian and two players from Rota made the first cut. He said Tinian players were stymied from continuing the tryouts because of the cancellation of flights between Saipan and Tinian. He also commended Rota players for making it throughout the end of the first cut.

Flores said the mere fact that Tinian and Rota players were given the opportunity to come and try out was already a win for the Saipan Baseball League and its goal to have a CNMI-wide participation in next year’s Mini Games.

“We saw some talent but maybe if they start playing with us more and start playing in our league…don’t get me wrong we won’t count them out next time. We will be the ones to call them next time. They’re promising but maybe not up to par compared to the Saipan guys yet. Other than that, thanks for Tinian and Rota players for coming out,” he said.

On the expected availability of the Francisco “Tan Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field by Feb. 1, 2022, Sablan said SBL may not have time to start a season, but said scrimmages could be the next best thing for the CNMI National Baseball Team. In fact, he said those who were cut already volunteered to form a team to play against the nationals.

“A lot of the boys that were cut they also came out and asked if they can form a team just to take on the national team. Now I have to come out and ask the SBL president if he can help us out by getting real umpires just to call the game. They’re taking it positively and not taking the cut negatively,” he said.

Flores said the remaining players are doing really well and it will be another tough decision when the coaching staff makes its second and last cut to bring down the roster to the Mini Games maximum roster of 20 players.

“Now a lot of the guys are really progressing. You can really see their excellent hand-and-eye coordination coming back. On Saturdays we play our mini scrimmages between the squads and normally we go nine innings and it’s been very good. After two seasons of nothing, everything is finally coming back.

The veteran national coach is also looking at some leeway for the CNMI to bring a 25-man roster for the Mini Games that includes five alternates.

“This is basically two squads. If we can take everybody and allows us to form two teams, why not. We’re only allowed to take 20, but we’re trying to clarify with (Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO) Ben Babauta and (MGOC chair) Marco Peter if we can have alternates because every other sport has alternates,” said Flores.