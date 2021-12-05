‘All efforts are on active mode’

By
|
Posted on Dec 06 2021
With the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, all efforts “are on active mode,” according to Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren F. Villagomez last Friday.

Villagomez said those efforts include working with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to activate its Medical Care and Treatment Site; providing round-the-clock support to CHCC’s Alternate Care Site; making sure that all quarantine sites are being actively monitored; and ensuring that all measures and protocols at these sites continue to be enforced.

The MCATS is the tent east of the CHCC hospital’s emergency room on CHCC’s upper level, and Villagomez said the site is “readily standing by.”

In his latest updates on the COVID-19 efforts on Tinian and Rota, Villagomez said the Fleming Hotel has been identified as an isolation site on Tinian. On Rota, Villagomez said that governor’s authorized representative Patrick Guerrero is right now coordinating the negotiations for a quarantine site on the island.

Villagomez said that transportation of supplies has been a challenge to his and other leaders’ focus on immediate action, with Star Marianas Air Inc.’s recent suspension of interisland flights. However, Villagomez said his team has been communicating with the U.S. Department of Defense and the CNMI Department of Public Safety’s Boating Safety Division to ensure that supplies get to Tinian and Rota. “[We thank] them for tirelessly transporting our needs, from supplies to anything we need to push out to Rota and Tinian as soon as possible,” said Villagomez.

When asked for updates on Saipan isolation sites, Villagomez said that Saipan Ocean View Hotel was activated as an isolation site last Thursday, Dec. 2, as the task force continues to cycle persons under investigation in and out of the CNMI’s isolation sites.

Saipan Tribune earlier reported that the CNMI’s active isolation sites include Kanoa Resort, the former Mariana Resort and Spa, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
