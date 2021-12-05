JGO Committee subpoenas Torres

Share











The House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee has subpoenaed Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, commanding him to testify this Friday before the JGO, which is investigating his expenditures of public funds and travels.

As press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was still awaiting comments from Torres.

Torres recently spoke out about some of the matters that came up during the JGO investigation, saying he wants to end the JGO’s “political show” by addressing the JGO’s allegations regarding power and water billings associated with his private house in As Teo that is classified as the governor’s official residence. The JGO is controlled by the Democrats. Torres is a Republican.

“I look forward to sharing more of my responses to these political and abusive allegations to the people directly in the coming weeks,” said the governor in a recent interview with KKMP radio’s Gary Sword. The video of the interview was forwarded to the media and posted in the governor’s Facebook account.

JGO Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said yesterday that House sergeant-at-arms Pedro Towai served the subpoena on Torres at the governor’s residence in As Teo last Saturday at 10:30am.

Babauta said they appreciate that Torres has made several comments to the media with respect to the JGO investigation that he has been waiting for this moment to clear his name.

She said they are looking forward to the governor’s testimony this Friday at 10:30am at the House chamber on Capital Hill.

“The committee hopes that he will make the time to answer our questions under oath,” said the chair, who signed the subpoena Friday.

The subpoena informed Torres that he may be accompanied by counsel of his choosing and remain in attendance until excused by the committee conducting the proceeding.

Babauta said that failure to comply with the subpoena may subject the governor to contempt and a civil enforcement action.

The first item listed in the subpoena for Torres to testify is the premium class travel he performed on behalf of the CNMI government.

Listed in the second item are the expenditures, per diem, stipend, and reimbursement justifications in the course of travel he performed between 2015 to the present, including, but not limited to, reimbursement for meals, hosting and gifts claimed by or on behalf of Torres and first lady Diann Tudela Torres.

Listed under the third item are property/inventory policies, procedures and practices of the Office of the Governor, including, but not limited to, equipment and good purchased or claimed by or behalf of Ralph DLG Torres and Diann Torres.

Fourth item listed are the use of Department of Public Safety personnel for personal security detail and the use of other government personnel and resources, including federal grants for the benefit of Ralph DLG Torres and Diann Torres

Fifth item listed are contract and contractual relationships entered into for the benefit of the Office of the Attorney General, Ralph DLG Torres and Diann Torres, including, but not limited to, contracts for personnel, consulting, and legal representation.

Sixth item listed are payment and use of utilities for the benefit of Ralph DLG Torres and Diann Torres.

Last item listed are federal investigation involving NMI government expenditures and resources.

The JGO had already served a subpoena on DPS Commissioner Robert Alepuyo Deleon Guerrero to testify before the Committee tomorrow, Tuesday, at 9:30am.