All Paire finals in Dove masters

Posted on May 27 2021
Paire 2’s Linda Anastacio pushes past Matansa’s Ratree Ditwiset Frederick during their semifinals match last weekend at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

It’s Paire against Paire in the upcoming finals match in the Masters Division of the 2021 Dove Spring Women’s League this weekend.

Following the set of semifinal matches last weekend, Paire 2 gained the last finals seat to face the season’s top seed and sister team, Paire 1.

Paire 2 and Matansa were neck and neck during last Sunday’s match but a go-ahead goal from Arielle Buyum in the 48th minute secured them a 3-2 win, putting them a step closer to gaining the season’s championship title.

During the matchup last weekend, Matansa started off strong behind Alleny Tenorio who made a goal in the 19th minute, giving her team the upper hand. An on-goal from Paire 2 in the 27th minute brought Matansa to a 2-point lead, 2-0.

Despite the slow start and slip up in the first 30 minutes, Paire 2’s Tanuja Edvalson turned the tables in their favor scoring two goals, one in the 30th minute followed by another in the 40th minute to bring the game to a 2-2 tie. Buyum came in clutch, landing the final goal for the game to bump Paire 2 to a 1-point lead, 3-2.

Meanwhile, Southern United and Shirley’s will battle it out in the finals of both the A and B division.

Southern United took the second finals seat in Division B after a 1-0 victory against TanHoldings behind Rosie Saralu who scored the lone goal last Sunday. The semifinal winner will now vie for the championship against Shirley’s who took the first finals seat via outright finals birth.

Contrary to Division B and the Master Division, Southern United and Shirley’s took the finals seats after besting their opponents in their respective semifinals matches last Sunday.

DIVISION A
Southern United 5, Kanoa 2
Britany Wally and Stephanie Flores tag-teamed to carry Southern United to the finals with two goals apiece with help from Kaithlyn Chavez who contributed a goal.

Kanoa took the lead in the 30th minute of the match behind a goal from Lalaine Pagarao with a follow-up goal in the 31st minute from Joyce Paulynn, putting Kanoa at a 2-0 advantage.

Wally came from behind with a goal in the 37th and 39th minute to bring the game to a 2-2 tie.

Flores followed Wally’s lead and landed two goals in the 42nd and 45th minute to bring Southern United to a 4-2 lead.

Chavez managed to sneak in one more goal in the 48th minute to close off the match with a 3-point advantage.

Shirley’s 4, TanHoldings 0
Shirley’s was determined to make it to the finals, crushing their opponent behind three straight goals from Gabi Race.

Jerlyn Castillo took the lead for her team in the 4th minute before Race started her streak, scoring her first goal in the 5th minute, followed by another in the 13th minute, before landing the final goal in the 37th minute.

DIVISION B
MP United 2, Kanoa 1
MP United’s Laarni Zapanta took the lead in the 28th minute followed by a goal from Soledad Quan.

Kanoa tried to catch up with a goal from Ivann Gozum in the 37th minute but their efforts were lacking.

MASTERS DIVISION
TanHoldings 1, Kanoa 0
TanHoldings will now vie for third place against Matansa after beating Kanoa. TanHoldings’ Jessica Ortizo showed the way after scoring the only goal in the 58th minute.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
