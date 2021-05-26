  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Revised budget in the works

By
|
Posted on May 27 2021
Share

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said they are working on a revised government budget for next fiscal year to be submitted to the Legislature on or before July 1, 2021.

In response to inquiry about budget submission during a radio press briefing last Friday, Atalig said they are looking at their current revenues and analyzing the impacts of the $481.9-million American Rescue Plan Act money that’s already been remitted to the CNMI and how that plays into their current revenue projection.

“We are going to submit the revised budget based on reporting what we’re doing with ARPA [funding] and how it’s subsidizing the government’s operations,” Atalig said.

He said they will be submitting the revised budget before the July 1 deadline.

House of the Representatives Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) expects the House to pass a balanced budget for next fiscal year by first week of July.

Manglona also disclosed that they will be proposing how the ARPA monies should be spent to include additional requests from agencies.

The committee has already gone through budget hearings with the municipalities.

Last April, Torres submitted a proposed budget that identifies a gross budget of $144.84 million, with only over $98 million left for appropriation after deducting debt service payments and NMI Settlement Fund obligations.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Build your own rain garden

Posted On May 27 2021

The buzz about bees in the CNMI

Posted On May 20 2021

‘It should be everybody’s responsibility’

Posted On May 13 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 27, 2021

Posted On May 27 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2021

Posted On May 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 13, 2021

Posted On May 13 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 27, 2021, 3:50 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune