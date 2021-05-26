Revised budget in the works

Share











Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said they are working on a revised government budget for next fiscal year to be submitted to the Legislature on or before July 1, 2021.

In response to inquiry about budget submission during a radio press briefing last Friday, Atalig said they are looking at their current revenues and analyzing the impacts of the $481.9-million American Rescue Plan Act money that’s already been remitted to the CNMI and how that plays into their current revenue projection.

“We are going to submit the revised budget based on reporting what we’re doing with ARPA [funding] and how it’s subsidizing the government’s operations,” Atalig said.

He said they will be submitting the revised budget before the July 1 deadline.

House of the Representatives Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) expects the House to pass a balanced budget for next fiscal year by first week of July.

Manglona also disclosed that they will be proposing how the ARPA monies should be spent to include additional requests from agencies.

The committee has already gone through budget hearings with the municipalities.

Last April, Torres submitted a proposed budget that identifies a gross budget of $144.84 million, with only over $98 million left for appropriation after deducting debt service payments and NMI Settlement Fund obligations.