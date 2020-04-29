All Schools in Fall season possible

By
|
Posted on Apr 30 2020
Share

High school students race in the boys U18’s 100m run during the 2019 Public School System/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships at the Oleai Sports Complex. (Saipan Tribune)

With the Public School System/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving the annual competition to the Fall season has become an option.

“That’s a possibility, but events may be limited and we have to concur the decision with our partners—the Public School System, the private schools, and McDonald’s,” said Ramon Tebuteb, president of Northern Marianas Athletics—the lead organizer of the All Schools.

Tebuteb added there are also other factors to consider like the age group requirement and the season itself because NMA usually reserves the months of October and November for cross-country races. As for the age group concerns, new rules may have to be changed since cut-off dates would be the first quarter of the school year instead of last.

A Brilliant Star School student, right, hands over the baton to her teammate during the 4x100m relay run in the 2019 Public School System/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships at the Oleai Sports Complex. (Jon Perez)

“These are the challenges we will be facing if we will consider having the track season in the Fall season. Again, we have to sit down with our partners before any decision is made. Right now, we have to follow the government’s directive to refrain from holding any event that gathers a crowd. Our priority is our student-athletes and coaches and the community’s safety,” Tebuteb said.

“We can’t say that the track season is canceled and we can’t make any plans as we have to wait for the development in this pandemic,” the NMA head added.

Had it not been for the COVID-19 crisis, the All Schools track meet should have been getting ready for the tournament proper. In the past, NMA used to hold qualifying events in March and April and schedule the championships in May.

Qualifiers are divided into elementary division (U7, U9, and U11 age group), middle school (U14), and high school (U18). The elementary group competes in the 60m, 100, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, and 4x100m relays runs, long jump, and softball throw, while middle and high school participants do the same run races plus 3,000m, 4x100m and 4x400m relays, long jump, and discuss, javelin, and shot put throws.

Saipan student-athletes vie for slots in the May tournament, while Rota and Tinian are given outright berths in the finale.

The All Schools meet is NMA’s grassroots program and has produced talented athletes who represented the CNMI in international tournaments, such as the World Championships and the Oceania Area Championships. The event has also served as a training ground for young athletes wanting to don the Commonwealth colors in regional competitions like the Micronesian Games and Micronesian Championships.

In this file photo, Public School System Student Support Services Athletic Program director Nick Gross joins elementary school students for a group photo at the conclusion of the 2019 Public School System/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships at the Oleai Sports Complex. (Contributed Photo)

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 30, 2020, 10:39 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune