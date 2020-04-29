TSL Foundation pays tribute to front-liners

Share







The Tan Siu Lin Foundation joins the community in welcoming the news that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the CNMI right now, paying tribute to the front-liners that are leading the battle against the coronavirus.

To show its support, the foundation, the philanthropic arm of TanHoldings, donated 15,000 face masks and 585 gift bags for front-liners at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres receiving the donation yesterday at the JP Center in Garapan.

TanHoldings chief executive officer Jerry Tan was joined by TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino and other TanHoldings executives in the brief turnover ceremony.

“We would like to thank Jerry Tan and the TSL Foundation for their generosity and concern to our front-liners. TanHoldings and the TSL Foundation are part of our strong community, and companies like them step up and continue to give their time and resources to help us combat this crisis,” Torres said.

Three Federal Emergency Management Agency staff joined Torres in receiving the donation for nurses, doctors, and other front-liners and they took note of the generosity of CNMI businesses and residents and the role they are playing in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The CNMI is so fortunate to have many businesses and individuals who are generous. With the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force busy moving forward and doing its job and its federal partners helping out, it’s great to see businesses also playing an active role in managing this outbreak,” said FEMA Office of External Affairs representative Todd Hoose.

As of yesterday, the CNMI has recorded 14 COVID-cases, with 12 individuals having already recovered, two fatalities, and zero active case.

“Thanks to our front-liners for their effort and dedication as they work on reducing and eventually stopping the spread of the virus. We would also like to commend our entire community for cooperating with our government and following safety measures. We have this low number of cases and now no active one because everyone is doing their part in our fight against this pandemic. Let’s remain vigilant,” Tolentino said.

The foundation also recognized the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force for its immediate action in reducing the spread of the virus and keeping the community informed while enforcing rules to protect the health and safety of island residents.

The governor called on everyone to continue practicing social distancing and good personal hygiene, and following other safety measures, as the CNMI works on completely flattening the curve.

“We are very blessed to live in a community where everyone is stepping up and making sacrifices for our welfare and safety. That’s the reason we’re positive that the projection of 6,000 cases by May will not happen. There will be more challenges ahead, but we will get through this—one government, one community, one direction,” Torres said.