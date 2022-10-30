All set for early voting tomorrow

Share











The Commonwealth Election Commission is all set for the start of the seven-day early voting tomorrow, Tuesday, according to CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol yesterday.

Igitol said voters should bring an identification card, but if they don’t have one, the CEC can provide a “No ID affidavit.”

She also reminded everyone that campaigning within 300 feet of designated polling places is not allowed. Campaign materials in polling places are also prohibited.

Early voting is from Nov. 1 to 7, from 8:30am to 4pm.

Early voting on Saipan is at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

On Tinian, the early voting polling site is the Tinian Department of Public Safety administration Office in San Jose.

For early voting on Rota, the polling place is the Rota DPS in Songsong.

According to CEC’s website, as of Sept. 14, 2022, there were 19,275 registered voters in the CNMI.

General elections will be on Nov. 8.