Hai Home widens island’s home decor options

The opening of home decor and supplies store Hai Home in Chala Laulau means there are now more choices for Saipan’s discriminating customers.

“We have been preparing to start the business since April of this year and opened on June 8. I had an idea for a long time but I was afraid to open a store. We started with the purpose of being a small force in supplying necessary items to our small community,” said manager Sarah Huang.

In a way, the COVID-19 pandemic provided the impetus for the establishment of Hai Home.

“The reason we opened the store during the pandemic was because when the pandemic hit we couldn’t travel to other places and there are not many fun places to visit on Saipan. During the pandemic it was hard for people to get items so we took that idea in mind and decided to run this business, so that people wouldn’t have to go off-island for their needs,” said Huang.

As for naming the store Hai Home, she said Hai is the name of the owner and home means providing home supplies.

“It had to be friendly, and it had to be familiar to guests, so that’s how it got its name. We at Hai Home do our best to provide better products at a better price and will treat our guests with the best service.”

So far, the bestsellers at Hai Home are their fragrance items like reed stick diffusers, scented candles, oil diffusers, and incense stick products.

“If we dream of providing a service differentiated from other stores, we will put it into practice one by one,” she said when asked about their selling philosophy.

While Hai Home presently has no promotions, Huang promises the community that they will be giving out huge discounts closer to the holiday season.

“There are currently no promotions, but for Christmas, we are preparing a lot of products and waiting for customers to visit. We are currently running a Facebook page, and we plan to operate an Instagram and website as well.”

Hai Home is located along Middle Road next to McDonald’s Gualo Rai in the same building as DHL. They are open everyday from 12pm to 7pm. For more information, call 670-234-0699.