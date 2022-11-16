All set for tomorrow’s start of early voting for runoff

21,680 ballots already printed for the runoff election
Posted on Nov 17 2022
Kayla S. Igitol

The Commonwealth Election Commission is all set for tomorrow’s start of the seven-day early voting for the runoff election.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol also disclosed Tuesday that they had already printed 21,680 ballots from a local vendor for the Nov. 25 runoff election.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), of the Republican Party, will be squaring off at the runoff race with Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, of the unified independent team.

Igitol said that early voting hours are from 8:30am to 4pm, all the way to Nov. 24.

She said early voting on Saipan and the Northern Islands will be at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe. Early voting on Tinian and Rota will be at the Tinian Boating Safety and Rota Department of Public Safety, respectively.

Igitol urged CNMI voters to exercise their right to vote and let their voices heard.

With respect to the 21,680 ballots printed locally, the executive director said it’s the same number of ballots that they had ordered from Nebraska for the Nov. 8 general election.

“It’s already printed. We have to be fast because we’re going to mail it out,” said Igitol, referring to absentee voting packages.

Regarding the need to charter a boat to get eights votes from the Northern Islands, Igitol said they are still working on it, but that they are not going to use the Department of Public Safety’s vessel.

“I’m thinking more of the people that I’m going to send there,” Igitol said. She did not elaborate.

She said they have to be in the Northern Islands two days prior to the runoff election day.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
