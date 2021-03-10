‘All United passengers are accommodated in quarantine’

Share











Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez said they are working to make sure that passengers on any additional United Airlines flight would be accommodated in quarantine sites.

Since United started operating the Guam-Saipan service thrice a week last May 2, 2020, they are doing all that’s needed to make sure that all passengers on these flights will be accommodated in quarantine, according to Villagomez during a radio news briefing last March 8. It was earlier reported that United Airlines was adding another Guam-Saipan flight.

“The additional flight that United added last Friday is active and we are in close coordination, making sure that the additional flight would be able to be accommodated at the government quarantine sites,” said Villagomez.

Besides the first and fifth-day testing, one of the protocols for arrivals into the CNMI is that passengers must go through a mandatory five-day quarantine. The designated quarantine sites are the Kanoa Resort in Susupe and the former Mariana Resort & Spa in Marpi.

Though the CNMI has already gone 200 days with no community transmission, Villagomez still encourages the community to continue practicing wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing one’s hands.

“As we fight this battle…the numbers that are coming out are very great,” said Villagomez, citing the increasing number of vaccinated people in the CNMI. “The projection…is looking very positive [and] things could be improving here in the CNMI.”

Villagomez assured that protocols have not been eased as they continue to bring normalcy to the CNMI.