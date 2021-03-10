Paire teams ease past opponents

Patty Coleman wrestles for ball possession against a Matansa FC player during their masters divisions match in the 2021 Dove Women’s League Spring last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

The two Paire Football Club teams seeing action in the masters division eased past their respective foes in the 2021 Spring Dove Women’s League held last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Paire 1 outclassed Matansa FC, 3-2, while Paire 2 nipped Kanoa FC, 1-0, as both teams started the young season with identical 2-0 win-loss records in the standings.

Paire 1 secured a strong lead behind Lindsay Davis who made the first goal in the seventh minute followed by a goal from Natalie Hill-Beyer in the 37th minute. Patty Coleman broke a 2-2 tie and secured the win when she found the back of the net in the 48th minute.

Matansa fought hard behind Tawny Barcinas who scored both of the team’s goals. Barcinas made her first goal in the 37th minute and the second in the 41st minute to tie the game but her efforts fell short.

Paire 2 took an easy win over Kanoa behind Amanda Dunn who fired the only goal of the game in the 39th minute.

DIVISION A
Shirley’s 8, Tan Holdings 0
Shirley’s hammered Tan Holdings in their matchup last Sunday behind Katrina Costales who made three of the team’s goals with help from Lillian Podziewski who made two.

Costales delivered the final blow in the matchup making three consecutive goals in the 35th, 40th, and 44th minute.
Podziewski started the team off on a high note, making the first goal in 11th minute followed by her second goal in the 27th minute. Fiona Bucalig, Jeralyn Castillo, and Julliane Hall each contributed a goal each.

Kanoa 3, Southern United 3
In the matchup between Kanoa and Southern United that ended in a draw, the teams played teeter-totter with each making a goal right after the other.

Kanoa’s Kelsey McCiellan started the game making the first goal in the second minute.

Later in the eighth minute, Southern United’s Pia Ngewakl avenged her team by firing the first of her two goals followed by her second in the 30th minute.

McCiellan brought the game to a draw in the 34th minute before regaining the lead with another goal in the 44th minute.

Southern United’s Kaithlyn Chavez fired the final goal in the 38th minute to conclude the game in a draw.

DIVISION B
TanHoldings 4, Kanoa 1
TanHoldings outclassed Kanoa behind Julie Ann Capayas who made two goals with help from Jenny Capayas and Catherine Joy Barrozo who each landed one.

TanHoldings drilled Kanoa behind Julie Ann Capayas who fired her two goals in the 121st and 142nd minute.

Jenny Capayas gave TanHoldings the lead in the fifth minute followed by a goal from Barrozo in the 117th minute.

Shirley’s 4, MP United 0
Shirley’s Jeraldine Castillo carried the team to victory with her three goals with a contribution from Jhaza Mirano who booted one.

Castillo immediately took the lead over MP United with her first goal in the first minute followed by a goal from Mirano in the eighth.

Castillo continued to drill MP United in the 32nd and 33rd minute to secure the win.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

