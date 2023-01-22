Alleged ‘FAM tour’ denounced

Share











Sen. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian) has disavowed any knowledge or involvement in an organization that allegedly circulated a flier for a Tinian and Saipan familiarization tour that includes meeting government officials and is charging $2,500 per participant.

In a statement over the weekend, King-Nabors, who is chairman of the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation, said the delegation has received numerous complaints about a flier that has been circulating in the community regarding a “Regional Familiarization Tour” organized by a private company that is charging $2,500 per person.

He said the payment apparently is non-inclusive of hotel, food, and airfare, to meet government officials on Saipan and Tinian, to include members of the Tinian leadership.

A copy of the flier obtained by Saipan Tribune indicates that the company’s name is Sherman Consulting. King-Nabors said yesterday that Sherman Consulting is a local company.

According to the flier, the six-day regional familiarization tour will be from today, Jan. 23, to 28.

The flier states that on the third day, there will be a morning meeting with the governor’s military liaison and secretary of the Department of Commerce, lunch with the CNMI Trades Academy, and dinner with Professional Licensing Board member.

The flier also indicates that on the fourth day, the team will travel from Saipan to Tinian, where they will meet the Tinian mayor and other Tinian leaders. On that fourth day, among other apparent activities, will also be lunch with the U.S. Congressman’s Office representative regarding updates on the federal government’s plans for Tinian, and dinner with the Tinian delegation.

King-Nabors informed the public that the Tinian delegation has no affiliation with the company and was only made aware that meetings with government officials were scheduled through the fliers that were disseminated via social media.

“More importantly, the TALD finds it disconcerting that meetings with public officials are being monetized in what could potentially be seen as pay-to-play scheme,” he said.

The senator strongly encourages any company to visit the island, saying they will welcome with open arms any qualified company interested in business opportunities in the CNMI. However, King-Nabors said, the idea that companies should pay a fee to meet public officials is wrong.

“While it may not break any laws, this arrangement on its face appears to be unethical and the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation disavows any knowledge or involvement in the organization of these meetings and tour,” he said.

King-Nabors said TALD has an open-door policy and, in the interest of transparency and accountability, they encourage companies interested in doing work or investing in the communities to directly reach out to their office to make an official appointment free of charge.