Alleged ‘FAM tour’ denounced

By
|
Posted on Jan 23 2023

Tag:
Share

Karl R. King-Nabors

Sen. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian) has disavowed any knowledge or involvement in an organization that allegedly circulated a flier for a Tinian and Saipan familiarization tour that includes meeting government officials and is charging $2,500 per participant.

In a statement over the weekend, King-Nabors, who is chairman of the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation, said the delegation has received numerous complaints about a flier that has been circulating in the community regarding a “Regional Familiarization Tour” organized by a private company that is charging $2,500 per person.

He said the payment apparently is non-inclusive of hotel, food, and airfare, to meet government officials on Saipan and Tinian, to include members of the Tinian leadership.

A copy of the flier obtained by Saipan Tribune indicates that the company’s name is Sherman Consulting. King-Nabors said yesterday that Sherman Consulting is a local company.

According to the flier, the six-day regional familiarization tour will be from today, Jan. 23, to 28.

The flier states that on the third day, there will be a morning meeting with the governor’s military liaison and secretary of the Department of Commerce, lunch with the CNMI Trades Academy, and dinner with Professional Licensing Board member.

The flier also indicates that on the fourth day, the team will travel from Saipan to Tinian, where they will meet the Tinian mayor and other Tinian leaders. On that fourth day, among other apparent activities, will also be lunch with the U.S. Congressman’s Office representative regarding updates on the federal government’s plans for Tinian, and dinner with the Tinian delegation.

King-Nabors informed the public that the Tinian delegation has no affiliation with the company and was only made aware that meetings with government officials were scheduled through the fliers that were disseminated via social media.

“More importantly, the TALD finds it disconcerting that meetings with public officials are being monetized in what could potentially be seen as pay-to-play scheme,” he said.

The senator strongly encourages any company to visit the island, saying they will welcome with open arms any qualified company interested in business opportunities in the CNMI. However, King-Nabors said, the idea that companies should pay a fee to meet public officials is wrong.

“While it may not break any laws, this arrangement on its face appears to be unethical and the Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation disavows any knowledge or involvement in the organization of these meetings and tour,” he said.

King-Nabors said TALD has an open-door policy and, in the interest of transparency and accountability, they encourage companies interested in doing work or investing in the communities to directly reach out to their office to make an official appointment free of charge.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Tania
0

Tan looks forward to Pacific, Micro games

Posted On Jan 20 2023
, By
0

Sablan, Manglona likely to be elected delegation chairs

Posted On Jan 17 2023
, By
Run
0

Buco, Chisato, Veloria, Bang win Day 2 and 3

Posted On Jan 17 2023
, By
Run
0

Sildrey, Ann top 10K of Run Saipan’s Trinity series

Posted On Jan 16 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2023

Posted On Jan 11 2023
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 6, 2023

Posted On Jan 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 23, 2023, 10:36 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune