‘Allow Senate minority to participate in impeachment review process’

Share











Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) asked Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) last Thursday to include the Senate minority in reviewing and talks on impeachment resolution from the House of Representatives.

In a letter to Hofschneider, Manglona pointed out that, as it is right now, the two Senate committees that were appointed to review the impeachment resolution have 100% Republican membership without any minority representation.

The president earlier referred the impeachment resolution to the Committee on Judiciary, Government, Law, and Federal Relations, which is chaired by Sen. Karl King Nabors (R-Tinian), and Committee on Executive, Appointments, and Government Investigations, which is chaired by Sen. Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian).

Manglona asked Hofschneider to consider his request, considering that Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is a Republican.

House Resolution 22-14 impeaches Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty.

Manglona said Hofschneider’s memo to Nabors and Cruz does not express the necessity for a swift turnaround with a firm deadline. He said the memo also does not instruct the two committees to draft impeachment rules or view the impeachment rules from the 18th Senate.

“It is imperative that the Senate address this resolution as it involves government corruption and misuse of public funds,” the senator said.