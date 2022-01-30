‘IPI still making timely payroll’

By
|
Posted on Jan 31 2022
Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC continues to pay its employees on time, according to IPI human resources director Reddie Dela Cruz Thursday.

Dela Cruz disclosed during the Commonwealth Casino Commission board’s monthly meeting that, as far as payroll is concerned, that is being paid on time.

Dela Cruz

“We are expecting payoff to occur today,” said the IPI HR director, who joined the meeting through a video call.

On other matters, she said she will report that the payout of benefits to workers is tied into the mediation conference scheduled with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Dela Cruz said the mediation is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 15 and the 16.

“Until we are able to go through that mediation conference successfully with the U.S. Department of Labor, I will come back to the commissioners and report on the decisions going to be taken in that matter,” she said.

On CCC board chairman Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero’s inquiry about workmen’s compensation, Dela Cruz confirmed that, as of that day, they do not have workers’ compensation coverage. She said they also have no medical benefits for employees. Dela Cruz said having such benefits will happen after IPI cures its outstanding balances with previous vendors.

She also confirmed that IPI has outstanding balances with health clinics on Saipan.

At this point, the director said, it’s just a matter of receiving funding from their parent company in Hong Kong.

Dela Cruz said there are many priorities for payouts, but there are things that come up as a higher priorities such as the removal of tower cranes at the casino/resort project site.

Dela Cruz

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
