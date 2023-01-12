AlumKnights encouraged to gather their classes for ‘Night with the Knights’ gala

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, Mount Carmel School’s AlumKnight Association is hosting its annual “Night with the Knights” fundraising gala, and AlumKnights are encouraged to gather their classes for the celebration.

The “Night with the Knights” is the AlumKnight Association’s annual event aimed to help raise funds for Mount Carmel School. Additionally, the “Night with the Knights” is part of Mount Carmel School’s Catholic Schools Week celebration dedicated to “Celebrating Our Alumni.”

Throughout the school’s history, Mount Carmel School has served and graduated students who have grown together in their young adult lives. Due to small class sizes and rich student engagement, many AlumKnights have continued to maintain close relationships with their peers after graduation. For this reason, the MCS AlumKnight Association highly encourages AlumKnights to gather their peers to help celebrate the school’s seventy years of family, community, and memories.

2013 AlumKnight and association member Victoria Deleon Guerrero shared the relationships and memories made at Mount Carmel School continue to thrive even after graduation.

“To this day, my classmates and all the friends I’ve made at MCS remain near and dear to my heart. Even if we don’t see each other for months or years, the love and respect are always there and that’s what we’re celebrating at the Night with the Knights. The family and memories we created during our time at MCS,” she said.

The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort Taga Ballroom from 6pm to 10pm.

Tickets for “Night with the Knights” are $70 per person. AlumKnights interested in purchasing a table for their class and family can contact John Blanco at businessmanager@mcsknights.com.

Tickets are available at the school’s Business Office and can also be purchased through any Mount Carmel School employee. Cash and PayPal payments are accepted. For more information, visit https://www.mountcarmelsaipan.com/a-night-with-the-knights. (MCS)

