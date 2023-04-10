Amata at historic meeting of Taiwan president, US speaker

By
|
Posted on Apr 11 2023

American Samoa Delegate Uifa’atali Amata Radewagen speaks with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last Wednesday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Delegate Uifa’atali Amata Radewagen (R-AS) attended last Wednesday’s historic meeting between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, along with a bipartisan delegation of Members of Congress. Notably, the meeting was the first on American soil between the president of Taiwan and the House speaker.

Amata later released the following statement:

“As a representative from the Pacific region, I was pleased to join Speaker McCarthy and other Members in his meeting with President Tsai, my fifth time to take part in meetings with her. I’m among the Members of Congress who’ve been to Taiwan, so I greatly appreciate Speaker McCarthy’s strong understanding of the importance of this friendship, and the bipartisan consensus he led in this historic meeting. This was a bilateral daylong conversation, including topics such as keeping our supply chain strong and dependable, and cooperation between us on a host of issues. Most of all, this meeting emphasizes that we share a commitment to freedom and the principles of democracy. President Tsai is a courageous leader for her people, and Speaker McCarthy was right to stand with her in this way to express U.S. commitment to our shared ideals.

Delegate Uifa’atali Amata Radewagen (R-AS) and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

 

Conference table view of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Members of Congress, including Delegate Uifa’atali Amata Radewagen (R-AS), right. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“As I said at the PICL summit last September, we need to be wary of PRC’s intentions in the Indo-Pacific, and strengthening our relationship with Taiwan remains an important part of lasting peace in the region. This month, we celebrate the 44th anniversary of the successful Taiwan Relations Act, and I look forward to many more years of the U.S. working with our friends in Taiwan.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

