Transition Team: DPW lacks proper storage for energy items

‘Issues concerning personnel’s timing in/out plagues the department’
By
|
Posted on Apr 11 2023
The Transition Team for the Department of Public Works has found that DPW’s Energy Division lacks proper storage space for energy items slated for distribution.

According to the Transition Team’s report, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune last week, perennial issues concerning timing in/out of personnel on a daily basis also plagues the department.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry, acting DPW secretary Ray N. Yumul said Sunday that he will be meeting with the Energy Division director to discuss the lack of proper storage space for energy items.

Ray N. Yumul

Yumul, who also served as the leader of the Transition Team for DPW, said they will discuss how the energy items are to be distributed throughout the CNMI because it does not do them any good if the items are to be placed in storage.

The Transition Team recommends that a proper storage facility to house energy items for distribution is critically needed to safeguard the inventory.

The report also recommends that the Energy Office’s Efficient Energy Star Appliance Rebate Program should switch to a “fixed” monetary value discount or voucher that a vendor will then claim from the office.

With respect to timing in/out issues, the team recommends that strict adherence on employee attendance be enforced.

The report says the Energy Division is tasked to help reduce importation of petroleum products through efficiency and utilization of local renewable energy sources.

The Energy Division manages federal grants awarded to the CNMI to assist in achieving its stated goals such as Weatherization Assistance Program, the Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grants and the Energy Efficiency Appliance Rebate Program.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
