Amata celebrates US Coast Guard’s 232nd birthday

By
|
Posted on Aug 03 2022
Share

American Samoa Delegate Aumua Amata speaks last week with Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, notably the first woman to head up a branch of the Armed Forces. Amata attended her change of command ceremony in recent weeks. (Contributed Photo)

American samoa Delegate Uifa’atali Amata released the following statement celebrating the 232nd birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is Aug. 4:

“I wish a very happy birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is celebrating 232 years of active service to the nation.

“As the southernmost extension of the United States, American Samoa has a special relationship with the Coast Guard. Many American Samoans have answered the call to serve with the Coast Guard and proudly embody their motto ‘Semper Paratus’—Always Ready. True to their word, the Coast Guard, and the Guardsmen that fill their proud ranks, are always the first to arrive after a natural disaster. They help protect the integrity of our waters so that our sea-based industries can flourish, and they do the same for our neighboring islands.

“I thank every person who has worn that uniform for all they have done for this country and our territory. I hope that our islands will one day soon be home for Coast Guard cutters, which would be a strong signal to our regional partners of U.S. commitment in the Pacific.

“In American Samoa, the Coast Guard will always find a welcome, and people grateful for their service.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

August 3, 2022, 10:03 AM
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune