Amata celebrates US Coast Guard’s 232nd birthday

American samoa Delegate Uifa’atali Amata released the following statement celebrating the 232nd birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is Aug. 4:

“I wish a very happy birthday to the U.S. Coast Guard, which is celebrating 232 years of active service to the nation.

“As the southernmost extension of the United States, American Samoa has a special relationship with the Coast Guard. Many American Samoans have answered the call to serve with the Coast Guard and proudly embody their motto ‘Semper Paratus’—Always Ready. True to their word, the Coast Guard, and the Guardsmen that fill their proud ranks, are always the first to arrive after a natural disaster. They help protect the integrity of our waters so that our sea-based industries can flourish, and they do the same for our neighboring islands.

“I thank every person who has worn that uniform for all they have done for this country and our territory. I hope that our islands will one day soon be home for Coast Guard cutters, which would be a strong signal to our regional partners of U.S. commitment in the Pacific.

“In American Samoa, the Coast Guard will always find a welcome, and people grateful for their service.” (PR)