Docomo Pacific supports Relay For Life Survivor Drive N’ Wave event

From left, Jared Roberto, Public Relations manager, Docomo Pacific; Dee Perez-Damian, VP of Brand and CXM, Docomo Pacific; Ed Lee, Community Development manager, American Cancer Society; Brian Borja, Enterprise Marketing brand manager, Docomo Pacific; and Eloisa Hudson, director of Enterprise Marketing, Docomo Pacific. (DOCOMO PACIFIC)

TAMUNING, Guam—Docomo Pacific, regional leader in innovation, telecommunications, and entertainment, supports the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Guam 2022 event. 

For more than 36 years, Relay For Life of Guam has continued to be one of the island’s most significant events, bringing the community together to honor every life touched by cancer—a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who has overcome cancer. The event was held at the George Washington High School Football Field in Mangilao for many years but has continued to adapt throughout the pandemic to adhere to social distancing measures. In 2020, the American Cancer Society held a text-to-donate virtual event, and in 2021, a Survivor Drive N’ Wave event at Tiyan High School.  

Docomo Pacific is proud to support the first biggest in-person Relay since 2019, held at Skinner Plaza last Saturday, July 30, 2022. The day started with a Survivor motorcade from the Yigo Gym parking lot and coursed down Marine Drive to Skinner Plaza. Multiple teams surrounded the Plaza and cheered as survivors did their laps with smiles, knowing they have a community behind them. The next Relay event is the Luminaria Ceremony, which will be displayed at the Phoenix Center Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.   

“This year’s Relay For Life of Guam was our in-person comeback event since the pandemic’s start. Though the pandemic changed how we approached everything, it would not stop us. Cancer does not stop, and neither should we. We changed our venue, the size, the length, and our fundraising end date to the end of the year [Dec. 31, 2022]. Our community is resilient, and this pandemic can’t stop our fight against cancer,” said Ed Lee, Community Development manager, American Cancer Society.

American Cancer Society is a nationwide voluntary health organization dedicated toward the fight against cancer. For more information on the Relay For Life 2022 events in Guam, visit their website at www.relayforlife.org/guamgu. (Docomo Pacific)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

