Amata welcomes Cantor’s new role at DOI

American Samoa Delegate Uifa’atali Amata welcomes the confirmation of Carmen Cantor as the assistant secretary of the Interior for Insular and International Affairs:

“I’m pleased to welcome Assistant Secretary Cantor to this role that’s so important for our islands. She brings the experience both of her Puerto Rican heritage and time in the Indo-Pacific to the job. It is key to have a strong team on board at the Department of the Interior focused specifically on the territories and the freely associated states,” said Amata. “I just want to extend my best wishes to Assistant Secretary Cantor as she takes on these responsibilities, and I know the territories and DOI will work together effectively for the needs of our people. While she will be busy in Washington, there’s always the possibility she will have a future chance for a visit to see beautiful American Samoa in person, as our people and ASG would make her very welcome, and we look forward to working with her.”

On Thursday, Cantor was sworn in by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Previously, while she was a nominee for the role, Amata had the opportunity to speak on the phone with Cantor.

Cantor’s extensive experience includes recent service as U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federated States of Micronesia. Previously, she led several State Department bureaus and offices as director. Notably, she has lived on islands, including Micronesia and she grew up in Puerto Rico. She earned her B.A. at the University of Puerto Rico, and her M.A. at the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico. (PR)