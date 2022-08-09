Hotel occupancy at 34% in July—HANMI

Share











The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 34% average occupancy rate among its 12 member-hotels for July 2022, compared to 16% average occupancy in July 2021.

A total of 15,232 of 45,259 available room nights sold during July 2022, compared to 6,042 of 36,753 available rooms sold in July 2021. Average room rates were $158.33 compared to $148.69 last July.

“We saw a small spike in June thanks to the Pacific Mini Games, and in July direct flights from South Korea continued to be the foundation of most visitor arrivals,” said HANMI chair Ivan Quichocho. “We look forward to slightly higher occupancy rates and more revenue generation beginning in September with the commencement of direct flights three times a week between Tokyo and Saipan by United Airlines. However, this is still much work ahead to rebuild the Japan market, especially with the devaluation of the yen against the dollar and the fact that since we have had only a few direct flights from Japan in the last four years, we need to reintroduce the Marianas to the public.”

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, Surfrider Resort Hotel, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan. The occupancy rates do not include venue rentals at Kanoa Resort Saipan for government COVID-19 quarantine accommodations.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the Marianas. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. (HANMI)