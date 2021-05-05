Amelda’s Market: Quality products at low prices

Share











Established last month, Amelda’s Market is your new grocery store that is located along Middle Road across J’s Restaurant. Its location is perfect for office workers and residents because it is in the middle of several offices and a nice neighborhood offering customers accessibility and convenience for their shopping needs.

According to store supervisor Leovert S. Estoper, Amelda’s Market focuses on its two unique selling points—low prices and quality products. “We offer low prices than most of the other supermarkets out here. While other markets put 20% to 30% mark up on their goods, we do 5% and when people come here, they will see the difference and realize our goods are really affordable… we know the situation of the local people and we are here for them. For as long as we can offer good service and a mark up of only 2 cents to 3 cents we hope that customers will come and check what we have,” he said.

“We take pride in having quality control to manage and supervise every product or item in our store. We do that by checking each products everyday—quality and expiration dates as no customer would like to buy expired items. We make sure that our items are good and fresh,” he added.

Estoper said that Amelda’s Market is owned by longtime businesswoman Nilda D. Sison. “This is not Miss Sison first business as she managed a manpower and security agency and was also into general construction. But due to the pandemic, the income was slow so she decided to diversify into a different business venture which is now Amelda’s Market,” he said.

“Of all the possible business on island, she thought that a supermarket is a staple need in the community and it’s a growing business. We sell products that are ‘necessities’—food, drinks, medicine, etc. we also sell beauty products such as skin balm and rejuvenating set that are very affordable,” he added.

Estoper said that every customer is important no matter how big or small the purchase may be. “We want them to walk out of Amelda’s Market feeling satisfied and comfortable with our goods and service. Although we are still new, we want the community to know that we have almost everything they need in their every day activities whether at home or at work,” he said.

“We offer diverse products at low prices. Our store is just about the right size—not too crowded so customers are assured of stress-free shopping… We also follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” he added.

Amelda’s Market is open Monday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm. For more information, call (670) 233- 4796 or (670) 785- 4798. They are also on FaceBook: Amelda’s Market.