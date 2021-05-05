  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Amelda’s Market: Quality products at low prices

By
|
Posted on May 06 2021
Share

Amelda’s Market is located along Middle Road in Gualo Rai across J’s Restaurant. (Bea Cabrera)

Established last month, Amelda’s Market is your new grocery store that is located along Middle Road across J’s Restaurant. Its location is perfect for office workers and residents because it is in the middle of several offices and a nice neighborhood offering customers accessibility and convenience for their shopping needs.

According to store supervisor Leovert S. Estoper, Amelda’s Market focuses on its two unique selling points—low prices and quality products. “We offer low prices than most of the other supermarkets out here. While other markets put 20% to 30% mark up on their goods, we do 5% and when people come here, they will see the difference and realize our goods are really affordable… we know the situation of the local people and we are here for them. For as long as we can offer good service and a mark up of only 2 cents to 3 cents we hope that customers will come and check what we have,” he said.

“We take pride in having quality control to manage and supervise every product or item in our store. We do that by checking each products everyday—quality and expiration dates as no customer would like to buy expired items. We make sure that our items are good and fresh,” he added.

Estoper said that Amelda’s Market is owned by longtime businesswoman Nilda D. Sison. “This is not Miss Sison first business as she managed a manpower and security agency and was also into general construction. But due to the pandemic, the income was slow so she decided to diversify into a different business venture which is now Amelda’s Market,” he said.

Amelda’s Market is spacious, clean, and all items on shelves are organized. (Bea Cabrera)

“Of all the possible business on island, she thought that a supermarket is a staple need in the community and it’s a growing business. We sell products that are ‘necessities’—food, drinks, medicine, etc. we also sell beauty products such as skin balm and rejuvenating set that are very affordable,” he added.

Estoper said that every customer is important no matter how big or small the purchase may be. “We want them to walk out of Amelda’s Market feeling satisfied and comfortable with our goods and service. Although we are still new, we want the community to know that we have almost everything they need in their every day activities whether at home or at work,” he said.

Amelda’s Market owner Nilda D. Sison and store supervisor Leovert S. Estoper guarantee quality goods at low prices. (Bea Cabrera)

“We offer diverse products at low prices. Our store is just about the right size—not too crowded so customers are assured of stress-free shopping… We also follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” he added.

Amelda’s Market is open Monday to Sunday from 7am to 10pm. For more information, call (670) 233- 4796 or (670) 785- 4798. They are also on FaceBook: Amelda’s Market.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

Community Brief - April 30, 2021

Posted On Apr 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 6, 2021, 9:41 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 10 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune