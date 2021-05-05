Judiciary’s return to Guma Hustisia expected by summer’s end

Share











The CNMI Judiciary, which is currently operating in different buildings on Saipan while the Guma Hustisia is undergoing repairs and renovation, expects to return to its Susupe building by the end of summer this year.

This was learned during last Tuesday’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Saipan at the Hyatt Regency Saipan, which featured Judiciary officials who presented on the Judiciary’s many completed and future initiatives, including the proclamation of Law Week, moving back into Guma Hustisia, the renovation of Guma Hustisia’s entrance, its air-conditioning system and renovation of its skylight, and the digitization of Commonwealth Recorder’s Office records.

Sonia A. Camacho, who is the director of Courts, said the Judiciary expects a phased return to Guma Hustisia. Currently, the Judiciary operates out of office spaces and a courtroom at the Marianas Business Plaza, two courtrooms on the second floor of the Guma Hustisia, the Drug Court operating out of the Karidat Center in Chalan Kanoa, and the J.C. Tenorio Enterprise Building in Susupe.

Separately, Law Clerk Carmen V. Borja presented on public laws passed to allow the Commonwealth Recorder’s Office to digitize its records. She said a request for proposal for an electronic filing vendor has already been issued. So far, maps filed up to 2019 have already been scanned by the Recorder’s Office.

Besides Camacho and Borja, the other Rotary guests from the Judiciary were Justice John A. Manglona, law clerks Brendan Layde and Emily Dombrowski, acting clerk of the Supreme Court Nora V. Borja, and judicial assistant Josephine Estrada. It was Justice Perry B. Inos, who is a Rotary member, who welcomed them at the meeting.

Further details will be disclosed in a future press release from the Judiciary.