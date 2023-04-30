AMP looking to hire 2 YCC interns

Share











American Memorial Park is hiring two Youth Conservation Corps interns to help care for the park’s natural resources and historic structures. The program offers an opportunity for youth 15-18 years of age to experience out-of-doors work projects and learning opportunities.

The YCC program will run from June 2023 to August 2023. Participants will work 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday and receive the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. This opportunity is open to citizens of the United States, Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands. Applicants must be at least 15 years of age by June 11, 2023, and no older than 18 years of age on Aug. 13, 2023. Interested youth should complete the application and if not 18 years of age, include a parent or guardian’s signature.

Applications can be downloaded from NPS Form 10-29, or a copy can be picked up from 9am to 4pm Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center. Completed applications are due by May 8, 2023 and may be emailed to brooke_nevitt@nps.gov or dropped off at the Visitor Center in Garapan. (NPS)