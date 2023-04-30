UOG students to host Taiwan forum on conflict, potential Guam impacts

Share











A University of Guam Master of Public Administration class will host the forum “Understanding the Taiwan Crisis: Its Impact on Guam and the Region.”

The event will be held from 10am to noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Room 131, the Jesus and Eugenia Leon Guerrero School of Business and Public Administration building. The forum will also be broadcast via Zoom. Register at https://tinyurl.com/taiwancrisisforum

The forum will feature the following panel members:

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio;

Capt. Michael A. Smith, chief of staff of the U.S. military’s Joint Region Marianas;

Clarence V. Lagutang, Capital Improvement Projects manager of the Port Authority of Guam;

Leland Bettis, board director for Pacific Center for Island Security;

Dr. Ronald L. McNinch-Su, associate professor, University of Guam.

The PA540 Administrative Law Graduate Class is presenting the forum to foster discussions about the possibility of the Taiwan conflict escalating into war. In addition, students in the class hope the forum will result in a better understanding of the government’s plans to address the safety and welfare of Guam residents.

For more information about the forum, contact Nicole Perez, MPA graduate student at pereza14668@gotritons.uog.edu (UOG)