UOG students to host Taiwan forum on conflict, potential Guam impacts

By
|
Posted on May 01 2023

Tag: , ,
Share

A University of Guam Master of Public Administration class will host the forum “Understanding the Taiwan Crisis: Its Impact on Guam and the Region.”

The event will be held from 10am to noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Room 131, the Jesus and Eugenia Leon Guerrero School of Business and Public Administration building. The forum will also be broadcast via Zoom. Register at https://tinyurl.com/taiwancrisisforum

The forum will feature the following panel members:

  • Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio;
  • Capt. Michael A. Smith, chief of staff of the U.S. military’s Joint Region Marianas;
  • Clarence V. Lagutang, Capital Improvement Projects manager of the Port Authority of Guam;
  • Leland Bettis, board director for Pacific Center for Island Security;
  • Dr. Ronald L. McNinch-Su, associate professor, University of Guam.

The PA540 Administrative Law Graduate Class is presenting the forum to foster discussions about the possibility of the Taiwan conflict escalating into war. In addition, students in the class hope the forum will result in a better understanding of the government’s plans to address the safety and welfare of Guam residents.

For more information about the forum, contact Nicole Perez, MPA graduate student at pereza14668@gotritons.uog.edu (UOG)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

Trench
0

Trench Tech Gym brings home 5 medals from Guam

Posted On May 01 2023
, By
Community
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
0

Over 50 employers looking to hire at UOG job fair

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
0

Zero Shadow Day today in Guam

Posted On Apr 27 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you agree with the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s move to strictly enforce the rule to cut utility services to agencies/groups with large unpaid arrears?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

April 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 26, 2023

Posted On Apr 26 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 1, 2023, 7:34 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:54 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune