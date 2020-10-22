AMP now accepting submissions for its Veterans Day dedications

By
|
Posted on Oct 23 2020

Tag: ,
Share

American Memorial Park would like to invite the community to join it in honoring veterans by sending personalized dedications before this Veterans Day. All those interested in participating may submit a picture of the thank you note, short videos of gratitude, or a photo of their handmade cards for a Veteran they know and love. We welcome creativity!

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, all dedications will be collected virtually. All video clips sent must be 5 seconds maximum. Email your cards, videos and messages to Ranger Renee Manibusan at reneeann_manibusan@nps.gov. The final day to turn in your cards and messages is Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 4pm. For the park to include and showcase a photo or a name that is submitted, a media release form must be filled out. This will be provided electronically after we receive your thank you message.

All submissions will be compiled into a video and shared across the park’s social media platforms on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

To watch the finalized video and stay up to date on park activities and events, follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook: @americanmemorialpark or Instagram: @americanmemorialpark

For further information contact ranger Renee Manibusan or ranger Angel Cruz at (670) 234-7207 Ext. 2020 or email reneeann_manibusan@nps.gov. (NPS)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

nmita
0

Tennis community welcomes AMP courts reopening

Posted On Sep 08 2020
, By
0

AMP reopens tennis courts

Posted On Sep 07 2020
, By
0

Lee Pan wants AMP transferred to the CNMI govt

Posted On Jul 23 2020
, By
0

Tennis group requests for reopening of AMP courts

Posted On Jun 23 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - October 23, 2020

Posted On Oct 23 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2020

Posted On Oct 19 2020

Community Briefs - October 14, 2020

Posted On Oct 14 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CNMI 2020 International Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Oct 22 2020

Saving our Corals: Eyes of the Reef Marianas

Posted On Oct 15 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 23, 2020, 8:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune