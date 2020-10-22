AMP now accepting submissions for its Veterans Day dedications

Share











American Memorial Park would like to invite the community to join it in honoring veterans by sending personalized dedications before this Veterans Day. All those interested in participating may submit a picture of the thank you note, short videos of gratitude, or a photo of their handmade cards for a Veteran they know and love. We welcome creativity!

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, all dedications will be collected virtually. All video clips sent must be 5 seconds maximum. Email your cards, videos and messages to Ranger Renee Manibusan at reneeann_manibusan@nps.gov. The final day to turn in your cards and messages is Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 4pm. For the park to include and showcase a photo or a name that is submitted, a media release form must be filled out. This will be provided electronically after we receive your thank you message.

All submissions will be compiled into a video and shared across the park’s social media platforms on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

To watch the finalized video and stay up to date on park activities and events, follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook: @americanmemorialpark or Instagram: @americanmemorialpark

For further information contact ranger Renee Manibusan or ranger Angel Cruz at (670) 234-7207 Ext. 2020 or email reneeann_manibusan@nps.gov. (NPS)