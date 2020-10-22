Second virtual forum on the West Philippine Sea is set for Saturday

Share











The National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea, a non-violent transglobal group that advocates for the preservation of Philippines’ territorial sovereignty and integrity, would like to invite the public to its 2nd Virtual West Philippine Sea Forum on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 3pm to 5pm Manila time (5pm to 7pm Guam/Saipan time).

Dr. Celia Lamkin, NYMWPS founder and global chairperson, and the organizer of the virtual forum, said the theme of the forum is “Militarization of China’s Artificial Islands in the West Philippine Sea: Its Environmental Effects in the Philippines and the Rest of the World.”

The guest speakers are Dr. Jay Batongbacal, executive director, Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, and executive associate dean, University of the Philippines College of Law in UP Diliman, Philippines; and retired Gen. Emmanuel T. Bautista, 44th chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and former executive director of the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea.

The panelists for the open forum are retired Capt. Carl O. Schuster, USN, professor, Diplomacy and Military Science Program of Hawaii Pacific University and Defense consultant, and former director of Operations, U.S. Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center in Honolulu; Capt. Caruso Mario Antonio Tagal and Capt. Edgar Diamante, former military pilots, Philippine Air Force; Viet Hoang, associate professor/law lecturer, Ho Chi Minh City University of Law and an expert on International Law and Law of the Sea; and Miku Lagarde, former professor and lecturer on international law.

The virtual forum via Zoom webinar will be streamed live at the NYMWPS FB page @NationalYouthMovementfortheWestPhilippinesSea.

To register, e-mail info@nymwps.net, visit NYMWPS website at www.nymwps.net or fill up the form in the link: https://forms.gle/suH7io1UJ6DwEKHD7.

Since there are only 100 people who can be accommodated at the Zoom webinar, you may watch the virtual forum at the NYMWPS FB page or at the NYMWPS YouTube channel at I Am NYMWPS.

The deadline for registration will be today, Oct. 23, 2020, at 3pm Manila time. If you have questions, include them when you register for the Zoom webinar. (PR)