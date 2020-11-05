AMP recruiting for paid internship

Share











The American Memorial Park is seeking a reliable, energetic, and outgoing person to join their team as the new Community Volunteer Ambassador. The CVA will work to recruit volunteers to support the park as well as develop volunteer opportunities to meet the needs of the park and the community.

The CVA program is part of AmeriCorps and Stewards Individual Placements in partnership with the National Park Service. Stewards Individual Placements provides individuals with service and career opportunities to strengthen communities and preserve our natural resources. During their internship, the CVA will be expected to work 40 hours a week for 50 weeks and will be provided a living allowance of $440 per week. In addition to the weekly allowance, the CVA will receive a $6,095 (pre-tax) AmeriCorps Award that can be used toward education costs. To be eligible, applicants must be high school graduates, between the ages of 18-30 (up to 35 years old if you are a veteran), a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and comfortable working outside for extended periods of time. The deadline to apply is Nov. 20, 2020.

To learn more about the CVA opportunity, review additional qualifications, and to apply visit the CVA website at: https://www.cvainternships.org/pwr and click on American Memorial Park or contact AMP ranger Brooke Nevitt at brooke_nevitt@nps.gov. (PR)