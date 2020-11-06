BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 86th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:18pm last night. The patient was a 37-year-old male and was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 5, 2020, after testing positive upon admission.

Guam’s 87th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 4:30am. The patient was a 62-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 27, 2020 and tested positive upon admission.

 

