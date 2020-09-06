AMP reopens tennis courts

Share











The American Memorial Park has reopened its tennis courts, starting last Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

The courts will be available during daytime hours and players are urged to follow the U.S. Tennis Association “Playing Tennis Safely” (usta.com) guidance that will be posted. Tennis court restrooms will be open and cleaned each morning. The community is asked to respect the safety of park staff and keep a safe distance from the restrooms while they are being cleaned.

The reopening of the tennis courts coincides with shifting the Commonwealth Health Center parking from the tennis court area to the American Memorial Park Visitor Center parking lot. For those using the main parking lot and anyone visiting the park, the safety of staff and visitors remains the highest priority. Remember to practice social distancing and follow local and CDC guidance to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and to stay safe.

Currently the park, including beach areas and pathways, is open for exercise, wellness, and subsistence fishing. The visitor center remains closed and the amphitheater is closed for repairs. The amphitheater construction site is clearly marked, and the public is asked to stay out of that area until work is complete. The Micro Beach restrooms remain closed until repairs are completed. American Memorial Park will continue to work with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and CNMI leadership to implement any necessary changes to park operations based on local conditions.

(NPS)