Brel rules Mamulan Cup

It was a first-try, first-hit case for Marianas Apnea Spearfishing Club Mamulan Cup 2020 winner J.R. Brel.

Brel caught a 59-lb, 137.2-cm mamulan to beat 39 other participants in the inaugural tournament, wherein fishermen were allowed to turn in their catch from Aug. 8 to 31 with the winner determined by the fork length and height of the fish. Brel’s winning catch measured 106.7 centimeters in length and 30.5 cm in height.

“I went into the waters only three times during the tournament and got the eventual winning fish in my first attempt, on Aug. 9,” said Brel.

The Talafofo resident added he got the mamulan early in the morning and hit the fish with his spearfishing gun on his first try.

“If I wasn’t able to kill the fish in my first attempt, it would be very hard to get it. It was really a good first shot for me,” said the 15-year veteran, adding that he got the prized catch in the waters outside west of Saipan, an old diving site called “Disneyland.”

Brel, the MASC president, won the entry fee pot ($550), trophy, and the Rob Allen Torpedo buoy donated by the WESTPAC Advisory Panel for ruling the competition.

Also receiving trophies and $200 and $150 were Mii Tekopua and Naoki Oura, who finished second and third, respectively and took home gift certificates from Aquasmith. Tekopua’s second place catch measured 116.84 cm, while Oura’s find hit 108 cm.

Tekopua, who is into spearfishing, caught four mamulans during the tournament and had his best last Aug. 13. It had a fork length of 91.44 cm and height of 25.4 cm. Oura’s third place catch was reeled in on Aug. 11 with a fork length of 80 cm and height of 28 cm.

Meanwhile, MASC would like to thank all the participants and sponsors of the first-ever Mamulan Cup. The association hopes to hold the tournament annually and have some twists in the next competition to make it more interesting.

“Perhaps the next one will be the Gamson Master or Lililok Cup? Or the more serious battle to choose our Micro Games 2022 representative? We have loads of fun planned out for the future so we kindly ask for your continued support,” MASC said.

The Mamulan Cup was open to all types of fishermen or those who do spearfishing, rod and reel, and traba, and used magic tricks. Boats are also allowed, but their catch must be taken out of the boat before they are measured. They were required to list the fork length and height and post the results and the picture of their catch on the MASC Facebook.