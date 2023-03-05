An obituary for Cinta Kaipat

Beautify CNMI! founder and former lawmaker Cinta Kaipat. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Obituaries on Saipan tend to focus on listing the recently deceased’s parents, siblings, and other close relations, without providing much more information about a person’s life.  Maybe some day I’ll write something about the deeper meaning in that, but today I’m mourning for my friend, Cinta.  I want the world to know what she meant to me, and what she meant to our community.  Although these things don’t typically get written for our people, I’m breaking with convention and writing an obituary for my friend, Cinta.

Cinta was born on Agrigan and grew up with a strong connection to her culture and heritage.  She was a passionate and courageous advocate for indigenous Refaluwasch and Chamorro rights and environmental protection in the Northern Mariana Islands. She dedicated her life to fighting for justice, dignity, and sovereignty for her people and her land.

Cinta overcame social and economic obstacles and obtained her BA from DePaul University and her JD from the University of Minnesota Law School and became the first Refaluwasch woman ever to become a lawyer.  She served as a lawmaker in the CNMI Legislature and was deputy secretary of Labor.

Cinta was not afraid to speak truth to power and to stand up for what she believed in. She was a fierce defender of human rights, cultural preservation, and ecological sustainability.  She co-founded Pagan Watch, a grassroots organization that opposed the U.S. military’s plans to use Pagan Island as a live-fire training range, and Beautify CNMI!, a coalition of concerned citizens, private groups, and government entities united to enhance the CNMI’s natural beautify and foster community pride in its residents and visitors.  She inspired many people with her vision, her wisdom, and her compassion.

Cinta was also a talented artist, songwriter, filmmaker, and author. She expressed her creativity and spirituality through various forms of art.  She touched many lives with her kindness, generosity and humor. She was always ready to help others in need and to share her knowledge and experience. She loved her family, friends, and community deeply. She was a source of strength, hope, and joy for many.

Cinta would tell people, “You’re already a member of Beautify CNMI!, even if you don’t know it yet.”  It didn’t matter if you were in elementary school, owned a business, or worked for the federal government, she made it your job to take care of our islands.  And now that she is gone, it is left to us to carry on her legacy.

Cinta left us too soon, but she left us with courage, resilience, and love. She will always be remembered as an extraordinary woman who made a difference in this world. We will miss her dearly, but we will carry on her spirit in our hearts. May she rest in peace.

ANGELO VILLAGOMEZ | Correspondents
