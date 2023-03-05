Conference teaches how to be a developmental disability advocate

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang proclaim the month of March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month last March 1, 2023, with this year’s theme “Beyond the Conversation.” (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

As a part of this year’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and to celebrate Advocates Day, several agencies gathered last Friday at the Saipan World Resort in Susupe to hold several educational activities intended to raise awareness and push for more widespread inclusion in the CNMI community.

The conference included activities from the CNMI Council on Developmental Disabilities and their Assistive Technology Program, the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc., the Center for Living Independently in the CNMI, the CNMI Public School System, Division of Youth Services, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Office of Vocational Rehabilitation CNMI, and the CNMI’s Family to Family Health Information Center, as well as the Department of Labor.

The CNMI Council on Development Disabilities’ Assistive Technology Program held a “Build a No-to Low-Tech AT Device,” where participants were given a brief overview of what no- or low-tech AT devices/equipment are allowed, and how to build at least two low-tech devices.

The Center for Living Independently also had their activities called “Self-care Bingo & Self-Advocate Bingo.” The bingo game that consisted of words/phrases pertaining to self-care and self-advocacy, where consumers will interact with one another and mark each other’s bingo cards.

The Division of Youth Services showed participants the fundamentals of “Bead Making” and its cultural relevance in the CNMI.

There were also maternal, infant, child and adolescent health talks called “Trust Walk,”intended to help participants develop great communication skills and listening skills, as well as trust.

NMPASI. held activities that targeted to increasing public speaking and self-advocacy skills.

In accordance with the DDAM month, the office of the CNMI’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation’s theme is “Together, we can build a future.” At the event, the CNMI Office of Vocational Rehabilitation demonstrated to participants how an Individualized Plan for Employment, or IPE, is created and implemented. As part of the celebration, the Public School System’s Special Education Program had hands-on activities targeting increasing family involvement.

In an almost therapy setting session, participants of the UCEDD Stress Management & Self Care Techniques had the opportunity to talk about stressful moments in their lives and how they coped with the event. Participants were also provided techniques and hands-on activities to improve coping skills and enhance their quality of life. WIOA and the Department of Labor helped participants find what their main interest is and how they can connect that interest to a career. With so many sessions, the activities were split into five sessions among three groups, and were carried out throughout the day. The activities started early, from 7:30am and lasted until 3pm, and was held in both Saipan World Resort’s ballroom and their Sunflower room.

The theme of this year’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is “Beyond the Conversation.”

Chrystal Marino
