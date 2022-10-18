Another 4 gold medals for Nickole

By
|
Posted on Oct 19 2022
Share

Nickole Salem lets out a road after collecting three gold medals in the NAGA JiuJitsu Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina last Sept. 17. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Jiu Jitsu practitioner Nickole Salem collected four gold medals competing in two tournaments in the U.S. mainland last month.
The 5-year-old dynamo won three gold medals in the NAGA JiuJitsu Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina last Sept. 17.

What made the feat more amazing was Salem competed in the boys division that was also 10 lbs over her usual weight division.

She also struck gold in the Newbreed Fall Championship held a week before last Sept. 10 in Savannah, Georgia.

Salem won a championship belt in the advance division against two other competitors with both victories coming via submission.

She also won second place in a higher weight division (30 lbs over her weight) against higher belts.

“She normally fights in the gray belt division at 45 lbs and below. Lately, she hasn’t been getting anyone to register because it’s rare, so she is forced to fight with bigger kids,” said Nickole’s father, Nicko, who was born and raised on Saipan.

The older Salem said her daughter dedicates the medals she won last month to all the kids, parents, and coaches in her gym that’s been helping her get better everyday in the sport.  

“She attributes her succes to just showing up everyday and having fun in jiu jitsu,” he said.

On Nickole’s experience in both events, Nicko said they were on opposite sides of the spectrum. 

“Her reaction after the tournament in Savannah was a little rough because she faced much bigger kids. She cried a little, but was taught to be resilient after the fact. The second tournament in Myrtle Beach, she completely dominated and was super delighted at taking three gold medals home,” he said.

The proud parent said after the tournament in Myrtle Beach, a lot of parents approached them about Nickole’s training regimen. 

“We met people from Guam and other Pacific Islands that gave a lot of good comments on Nickole’s performance. We were really happy that people noticed her hard work. Some said that she was really inspiring to watch.”
 

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 19, 2022, 11:55 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune