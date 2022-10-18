Thursday is Int’l Great ShakeOut Day

Share











The International Great ShakeOut for the CNMI will begin this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 10:20am. Agencies, businesses, schools, and other groups from across the world will take part in the world’s largest earthquake exercise, which will consist of practicing the correct steps to take in the event of a high-magnitude earthquake.

In keeping with our agency’s mission of promoting emergency preparedness, this serves as a reminder for the impending International Great Shakeout Day. We used to hold the earthquake drill at the Emergency Operations Center, but for this year’s exercise, we’d like to request that you conduct your own earthquake drill within your separate offices. On shakeout.org, our organization has already registered for this activity, and “Certificates of Participation” can be generated for your team members if asked.

You won’t need any fancy tools or equipment, and the Earthquake Drill itself will only last for about 60 seconds. Please visit: https://www.shakeout.org/cnmi/ for more information. (PR)