Another company takes up mantle in fight against COVID-19

One of the companies that stepped up to the plate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is ECO-PRO Sanitizing & Disinfecting Company.

Established in June 2020, ECO-PRO offers its services by using electrostatic sprayers to sanitize, disinfect, and kill 99.9% of a broad spectrum of any virus, and bacteria, including mold and mildew, “super-bugs” like MRSA and H1N1 a Sars-coV-2, and the virus that causes COVID-19.

Operations manager Tanner Kenty said electrostatic sprayers is a cutting-edge technology that has become the new standard in infection control in the fight against COVID-19.

“These sprayers generate positively charged solutions onto all surfaces, wrapping objects, and evenly coating all sides. This is possible due to the attraction of the positively and negatively charged particles. …We can sanitize and disinfect cars, homes, offices, buildings and any establishment within one spray of our solution!” he said.

ECO-PRO also takes pride in its work and the integrity of its product and opts to use only the products that meet the stringent standards of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Sanitation Foundation, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Using the specialized solutions, the sprayed mist clings onto and coats all surfaces including hard-to-reach areas, effectively killing 99.9% of bacteria in 60 seconds. It’s quick, effective, and environmentally friendly. The solutions are effective against mildew, mold, viruses, and bad odor. It’s quick, effective, and efficient. It’s also non-toxic, doesn’t use bleach, and no rinsing is required,” added Kenty.

ECO-PRO’s services can be used in residential and commercial buildings, schools, hospitals and healthcare settings, hospitality, transportation, automotive, sports and fitness, airports, daycares, churches, and others.

“So far some of the places we’ve sanitized and disinfected include parts of the airport where passengers pass through, the emergency operations center for Homeland Security, Marianas High School, Hopwood Middle School, Chacha Oceanview Middle School, Tanapag Middle School, Garapan Elementary School, Saipan Southern High School, and Northern Marianas College,” said Kenty.

Because it’s aware of the economic hardship businesses in the CNMI are currently experiencing due to COVID-19, ECO-PRO offers rates that are calculated by square footage. “Prices are based on cents per square footage,” said Kenty.

ECO-PRO is located at the MSV Building in Chalan Kanoa. It’s open from 7am to 5pm everyday, but conducts their cleaning and disinfecting service at the convenience of their clients.

To request electrostatic sanitizing and disinfecting services at ECO-PRO, call (670) 284-0823, contact them via Whatsapp 284-0823, or email Kenty at kenty.ecopro670@gmail.com.