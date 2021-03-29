Illegal pharmaceuticals are seized on Saipan

Share











Three business establishments—two retailers and one wholesaler—have been found dispensing illegal prescription pharmaceuticals, according to a statement yesterday from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

According to the statement, the Department of Commerce’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco Control discovered the illegal prescription pharmaceuticals during a routine inspection of a retail establishment last March 18. ABTC immediately reported the matter to CHCC’s Environmental Health Disease Prevention the same day. EHDP inspectors and CHCC pharmacy examiners then identified and authenticated nine boxes of prescription antibiotics.

Subsequent inspections were conducted on March 19, which identified more establishments involved in dispensing illegal pharmaceuticals, and yielded 875 capsules of amoxicillin and 184 capsules of ibuprofen.

Both antibiotics require a physician and a pharmacist to order and dispense accordingly.

The investigation is ongoing. The CHCC statement did not identify the affected retailers and wholesaler.

Pursuant to Public Law 12-40, Article 3, Subsection 307, no drugs are to be sold unless its batch is safely indicated. Antibiotics are prescribed medication in the CNMI.

Misuse of antibiotic medication may lead to antibiotic resistance in any individual. According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance is putting the achievements of modern medicine at risk. Organ transplantations, chemotherapy, and surgeries such as Caesarean sections become much more dangerous without effective antibiotics for the prevention and treatment of infections. (PR)