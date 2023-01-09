Antonio Borja sworn in as BOE Tinian member

Associate Justice Perry Inos administers the oath of office for new Board of Education member Antonio Borja yesterday at the CNMI Board of Education’s conference room on Capital Hill. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Antonio Borja is now the Tinian representative on the CNMI Board of Education following a short inauguration ceremony yesterday at the CNMI Board of Education’s main office on Capital Hill.

The ceremony took place shortly after 8:30am, and Borja was joined by members of the Board of Education as well as several of his family members as he took his oath, which Associate Justice Perry Inos administered. Breakfast was served just outside the conference room after, and although it was drizzling outside, the venue had been prepared and set up with tents.

Borja expressed gratitude to his family as well as every BOE member and staff present for all their support. “I would like to thank everyone for coming in today,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work. …Let’s work together, let’s continue to push for our students, for our teachers, and for our staff. You just have to remember that it’s student first.”

Borja, who was the only BOE member to be inaugurated that morning, will serve a term of four years. The inauguration of Saipan’s re-elected BOE member, Andrew Orsini, is to follow.

