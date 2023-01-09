Villagomez re-elected House speaker

By
|
Posted on Jan 10 2023
Edmund Villagomez

As expected, Rep. Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) was re-elected as the House speaker for the House of Representatives of the 23rd CNMI Legislature.

Villagomez was unanimously re-elected to the position during the inauguration and organizational session of the House of Representatives yesterday.

According to Villagomez, he is grateful for the support and trust his colleagues have shown him. “I am very grateful for their support and trust that they have bestowed upon me…,” he said.

As far as plans for the 23rd House of Representatives, the main goal is to work together to further improve the CNMI economy, he said.

“For now, I would like to have the members get settled into their offices. Get the committees organized. I know that every member has goals and priorities and I would like to see how we could bring all that together and work together in facing the challenges that lie ahead. One thing I think we can agree on is the economy. We need to continue to work on developing and improving the economy,” he said. “I would like to get a clear picture of where we’re at financially. Gov. Palacios has mentioned that he will open up the books, and I hope he does sooner than later so that we can work together in taking care of the issue.”

Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao (Ind-Saipan), who made the nomination to re-elect Villagomez, said that if there is any one person who has faced some of the most challenging trials the CNMI has endured, it is Villagomez, which makes him worthy of re-election.

“[Villagomez] has faced three impeachment proceedings, a government shutdown, government furloughs, and the first speaker to ever sign off on contempt charges against a CNMI official. He has been tested all the years he has served in this body and I am honored to nominate him,” he said

In the 2022 general election, Villagomez received 1,945 votes.

It will be his seventh term in the House.

Villagomez took over the speaker position in January 2021.

Aside from Villagomez, the House of Representatives unanimously voted in favor of Rep. Joel Camacho (Ind-Saipan) as vice speaker and unanimously chose Rep. Edwin Propst (D-Saipan) as floor leader.

The 17 other inaugurated representatives are Rep. Roy Christopher Ada (R-Saipan), Rep. Vincent Aldan (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Roman Benavente (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Diego F. Camacho (D-Saipan), Rep. Joseph Arriola Flores (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Manny Gregory Castro (Ind-Saipan), Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), Rep. Marissa Flores (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Denita Yangetmai (D-Saipan), Rep. Ralph Yumul (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Malcolm Jason Omar (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Angelo Camacho (Ind-Saipan), Rep. Thomas John Manglona (R-Saipan), Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian), and Rep. Julie Atalig Ogo (Ind-Rota).

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
