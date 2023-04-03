April is dedicated to raising awareness vs sexual violence

Members of the community, supporting agencies as well as dignitaries join the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic And Sexual Violence and Lt Gov. David M. Apatang yesterday at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan to recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Members of the community, supporting agencies, and dignitaries joined the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan yesterday for a proclamation signing designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The ceremony was held at the hotel’s Hibiscus Hall and saw a packed room as many gathered to show their support. The event’s inspirational speaker, lawyer and former lawmaker Rosemond Sword, shared her deeply moving survivor story, which touched many in the audience.

The theme of this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month is “Support all Survivors and End Victim Blame.” Being that many survivors are often met with disbelief upon opening up about their traumatic experiences, the proclamation urges the community to show their support and care for those who have experienced sexual trauma, and highlighted that since a loved one’s words and actions have incredible impact on victims of sexual violence, and if not used positively, they may cause more harm to a victim and allow such violence to continue.

The proclamation also reiterates that sexual violence, although more prevalent among women and children, is not limited to a certain age group or gender, and that every person must do their part, one of which is showing victims the support they need and helping them feel safe as well as getting them assistance. With government and community-based programs and agencies designed to help in these situations, the proclamation encourages the CNMI that everyone can help to see that this type of violence stops.

Apatang said that, by raising awareness, and reporting sexual assault against any person regardless of gender, and age, “we can make our community safer, and send a message to offenders that they are being watched.

“We as individuals and as a community have to be taught to not condone violence against anyone. We as collective caring citizens must demand that justice be extremely tough against perpetrators of sexual assault and violence,” he said, adding that there should be no place in the community for a person who calls a place their home and yet has the audacity to commit sexual violence against another community member.

“Let it not be this month only be the single time to raise awareness about sexual assault and violence. We must make awareness a daily task, a monthly task, and, yes, a yearly one. We have to make it an everyday issue,” he said.

With the month dedicated to supporting and helping sexual assault survivors, the NMCADSV will be hosting a series of events throughout the month and is inviting the community to join the movement.

