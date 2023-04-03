GCC inducts new Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members

Top row, from left, Stephon Evans, Emmanuel Cartas, Daniel Iriarte, Nonilon Santos, and Mark Tyquiengco. Center row, from left, Lois Bisnar, Zamantha Santos, Hannah Datugan, Cami Springer, Elyssa Cuevas, and Claire Bedia. Front row, from left, president Kevin Jung, secretary Katrina Lin Lupera, treasurer Irish Joy Elca, and vice president Amorlynn Mesa. (GCC)

The Guam Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducted 11 new members into their Beta Beta Xi Chapter last Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Holiday Resort Guam.

The Beta Beta Xi Chapter officers for annual year 2022-2023 are president Kevin Jung, vice president Amorlynn Mesa, secretary Katrina Lin Lupera and treasurer Irish Joy Elca with advisers Pilar Pangelinan, Carl Torres II, Eric Chong and Dr. Juanita Tenorio.

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society strives to recognize and encourage academic achievement amongst two-year college students and provides opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service.

Headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, PTK is the largest honor society, accompanying over 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters worldwide. (GCC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

