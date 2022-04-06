April is designated Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Share











April has been designated Sexual Assault Awareness Month during a proclamation signing last Thursday, March 31, before a near-capacity crowd at the Kensington Hall of the Kensington Hotel Saipan. The theme for this year is “Believe, Engage, and Empower.”

The CNMI has been recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month since 2008 but this year’s observance is unique in that one of the inspirational speakers was a male survivor of sexual assault.

“We had the incredible honor of having two survivors of sexual assault speaking out, and encouraging and supporting other survivors. This year was the first time we’ve ever had a male survivor of sexual assault join us at a proclamation signing ceremony,” said Maise B. Tenorio, executive director and founding member of the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

The event was held in-person inside the Kensington Hall but was also live-streamed online.

Two of the inspirational speakers recalled for the crowd the experiences that they went through as children. In some moments of recollection for both individuals, they were seen talking through gritted teeth and with tears streaming down their faces as they talked to the crowd of the trauma they both went through.

Tenorio said “we are living in a culture of silence and shame and stigma. And many survivors live their lives without ever seeking help or seeking justice and seeking healing. So to have two survivors today is an incredible moment for the movement.”

Tenorio hopes “that survivors who are watching or listening in know and feel the heart and passion that we have, and that they know that they’re not alone, we believe them, and we are here to support them. If ever they are ready to seek help or assistance, there’s so many people in the movement and in the community for them.”

Other inspirational guest speakers were Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds and law enforcement officer Fred Sato.

In her closing remarks, NMCADSV associate director Kiki Igitol Benjamin hopes that “your time with us in this space has empowered you to start by believing and to lift up victims and survivors to find the safety, healing and justice that they deserve. And that you all remain steadfast to show up and rally for victims and survivors.”

The coalition invites the public to take part in the SAAM events and activities scheduled throughout April, including Wave, Walk & Roll to End Sexual Violence on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Mount Carmel Cathedral field area. Registration starts at 4:30pm with the waving, and walk and roll following shortly. SAAM T-shirts will be given out to participants while supplies last.

NMCADSV will also be hosting a SAAM Spirit Week Social Media Challenge from Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29, 2022. This challenge invites individuals and groups like organizations and school clubs to post on social media to raise awareness based on daily prompts provided by NMCADSV. Prizes will be awarded to the individual and group with the most engagement.